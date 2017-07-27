AFC, the Asian Football Confederation, has officially announced Indonesia as the host of the 2018 AFC under-19 Championship.

“The AFC U-19 Championship will take place on Oct. 18 to Nov. 4 next year in Indonesia,” a statement from the AFC quoted on the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) website said on Wednesday (26/07).

AFC said selecting Indonesia as host of the championship will help the country get its football scene back on track after having to endure a FIFA suspension from 2015 to 2016.