Indonesia to Hand Over IORA Chairmanship to South Africa

Indonesia will transfer the leadership of the Indian Ocean Rim Association, or IORA, to South Africa during the 17th Council of Ministers Meeting in Durban this weekend.

“The meeting will commemorate the baton handover from Indonesia to the next chair, South Africa,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arrmanatha Nasir said during a press briefing in Jakarta on Friday (13/10).

IORA is an organization consisting of 21 states bordering the Indian Ocean. It was founded to establish networks and develop economic and cultural interconnectivity in the region. Indonesia has been the association’s chair from 2015 to 2017 and South Africa will take over the chairmanship for the 2017-2019 period.