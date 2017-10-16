Indonesia Recruits 14,000 New Prison Guards

The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights is in the process of recruiting 14,000 new prison guards as part of its efforts to hire a total of 17,586 new employees this year, more than the combined number of new hires by 61 other ministries and state agencies, Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly said on Friday (13/10).

“The Justice and Human Rights Ministry has been trusted by the president and the government to add a huge number of employees — 17,586 — of whom 14,000 will be prison guards,” Yasonna said.

The ministry currently suffers from a severe lack of prison guards, where the ratio of prison guards to inmates is 1:60, according to data from the penitentiary department’s public affairs unit.