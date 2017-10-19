Indonesia, Qatar Leaders Discuss Investment and Rohingya Crisis

In February, Qatar’s state-owned company Nebras Power through its subsidiary Netherland BV acquired a 35 percent stake, valued $1.3 billion, of Paiton Energy Indonesia.

Indonesia’s top executives expected Nebras Power to expand its cooperation with energy company Pembangkit Jawa Bali (PJB) in a $1 billion worth 2×250 megawatt power plant development project in North Sumatra.

Jokowi and Al-Thani discussed also other issues, including economic partnership, infrastructure, tourism and humanitarian aid, especially for the Rohingya in Myanmar.

“We also talked about the need to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis,” the 34-year old emir said, adding that Indonesia is a very important country in the Islamic world.

“Qatar will provide humanitarian aid and will ask the government of Myanmar to solve this issue properly,” he said at a joint press conference after the two leaders’ meeting at the Bogor Palace.

The emir is the first Qatari leader to visit Indonesia since the establishment of diplomatic ties 41 years ago. He is accompanied by nine ministers and 43 business leaders.

Last year’s trade between Indonesia and Qatar amounted to approximately $900 million. Indonesia exported automotive products, furniture and textiles, while its imports were mainly oil.