Indonesia Posts Trade Surplus for Second Straight Month

Indonesia posted an external trade surplus for a second straight month in September as the country’s main commodity exports increased, the Central Statistics Agency said on Monday (16/10).
The trade surplus in September was recorded at $1.76 billion, the agency said. The August surplus was at $1.72 billion and a Reuters poll published in the same month estimated a September surplus of $1.18 billion.
The surplus in September came from export shipments of key commodities such as oil and gas, coal and palm oil.
Exports rose 15.6 percent year-on-year last month, compared to the 15.9 percent increase the Reuters poll had predicted.
September’s export shipments totaled $14.54 billion. Meanwhile, imports rose by 13.13 percent to $12.78 billion.
The Reuters poll had forecast an import increase of 17.61 percent.
The agency also said it had revised August’s export and import figures, but maintained the trade surplus figure.
August’s exports were revised to $15.23 billion from $15.21 billion, while imports were revised to $13.51 billion from $13.49 billion.
