Indonesia Posts Trade Surplus for Second Straight Month

Indonesia posted an external trade surplus for a second straight month in September as the country’s main commodity exports increased, the Central Statistics Agency said on Monday (16/10).

The trade surplus in September was recorded at $1.76 billion, the agency said. The August surplus was at $1.72 billion and a Reuters poll published in the same month estimated a September surplus of $1.18 billion.

The surplus in September came from export shipments of key commodities such as oil and gas, coal and palm oil.