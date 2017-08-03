Indonesia and New Zealand agreed on Wednesday (02/08) to improve coordination in combating terrorism through information exchange and preventive measures.

According to a statement released by the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), Wednesday’s meeting was focused on the increasing threat of foreign terrorist fighters, resulting especially from the siege of Marawi City in southern Philippines by pro-Islamic State militants known as the Maute group.

BNPT chief Comr. Gen. Suhardi Alius and New Zealand’s assistant commissioner for international and national security, Michael Pannet, also discussed deradicalization programs, with both countries agreeing to exercise a soft-power approach as a means of prevention, particularly toward families and communities with a history of radicalism to alter their orientation and offer counternarratives.