Indonesia Needs to Catch Up in R&D to Compete in Global Market: Luhut

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has urged the country to develop its own electric cars in the future in a bid to compete in the global market, Maritime Affairs Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Tuesday (17/10).

Indonesia has the capacity to produce electric cars because the country boasts an abundant amount of natural resources, including materials for making lithium batteries used in electric cars that have been exported, Luhut said without elaborating.

“The president has ordered to stop [exporting lithium batteries]. We want to make our own [electric cars]. We are now collecting great young people of this nation […] in cooperation with the Bandung Institute of Technology [ITB],” Luhut said in Jakarta.