While it is commonly known that women are highly underrepresented in the fields of science, engineering, technology and mathematics, website HackerRank wanted to see exactly how many women around the world were taking their coding tests and where they came from.

They found that out of the 2 million developers who use their service, around 17 percent of people who solved HackerRank coding challenges are female. They then compiled a list to find the share of female developers from each of the top 50 countries with the most users on HackerRank.

Asian nations made up the majority of top ten countries, with Indonesia coming in at number 10, with 15 percent of users from Indonesia being female. Other Asian nations in the top ten were India, the United Arab Emirates, China, Sri Lanka, Singapore and the Philippines.

HackerRank then looked at women’s average scores on algorithm challenges. The challenges included data sorting, dynamic programming and other logic-based tasks, with scores typically ranging from 0 to 115 points.

Asia was not as dominant in this list of 20, but Indonesia emerged yet again at number 15, with an average score of 115 among its female developers.

HackerRank also found that its female users were unusually likely to take the Java challenges and avoided challenges relating to security or artificial intelligence.