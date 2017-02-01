Communications and Information Minister Rudiantara is slated to discuss solutions to curb the dissemination of hoaxes and false news circulating via Facebook with leaders of Facebook Asia-Pacific next week.

The Indonesian government will include a request to ask Facebook to take immediate actions to take down false information on the agenda of the meeting, Rudiantara says.

“I will talk to Facebook Asia-Pacific via a video call next week to discuss the matter before meeting with representatives of the company in person,” Rudiantara told the press on the sidelines of a meeting at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“We will focus the discussion on the thorough measures to shield users [from hoaxes circulating on Facebook],” he added, expressing hope that the upcoming meeting with Facebook would lead to fruitful insights to help Indonesia, which is among Facebook’s top consumers, deal with the growing number of hoaxes and false news items circulating in cyberspace.

In fighting the rampant circulation, the Communications and Information Ministry continues to screen online contents while closely working with various institutions, including religious-based groups, to educate the public about internet ethics. The ministry also works closely with the National Police, who are in charge of law enforcement.