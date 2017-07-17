Indonesia’s exports and imports contracted in June on a yearly basis for the first time in nine months, data from the statistics bureau showed, but the country still posted a trade surplus.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy had a trade surplus of $1.63 billion in June. A Reuters poll had expected a surplus of around $820 million.

In May, the surplus was a revised $580 million. Exports in June fell 11.82 percent to $11.64 billion on an annual basis, the first contraction since September 2016.