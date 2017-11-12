Indonesia Exceeds World Aviation Safety Standard: Minister

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said that Indonesia has surpassed the world aviation safety standards, based on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO USOAP), from 50 to 80.

“Thanks to God, it is now finalized; I am grateful that we achieve good qualification, which is high above the average. It is an increase of 60 percent, from about 50 to about 80,” Budi stated at the 14th anniversary of Sriwijaya Air Group in Tangerang on Friday.

After the achievement, Sumadi called on all stakeholders, both operators and regulators, to jointly maintain the reputation.

“The most important issue is about how we can maintain the qualification. The world of aviation is very complex, and Indonesia is vast country with more than 500 airports and hundreds of aircraft. Besides expressing my gratitude, I would like to invite aviation stakeholders to improve what has been developed, always concentrate on good performance, and maintain it as well,” he noted.

Previously, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation at the Ministry of Transportation had expressed optimism that it would exceed the safety standards of the International ICAO.

Director General of Air Transportation, Agus Santoso, remarked that the on-site audit process was conducted by ICAO auditors on Oct 18, 2017.

I am optimistic about getting a good score,” he added.

Agus mentioned that despite the world standard value for the passing category was at an average of 60, he was optimistic about exceeding the grade.

“I appreciate friends who have worked day and night to achieve this. The results will be announced next month,” he remarked.

He admitted that he was optimistic because Indonesia had already gained the category 1 flight safety standards of the US Aviation Authority, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“We have achieved category 1 FAA, meaning it has met the global safety plan,” he revealed.

In addition, Agus stated that the results of the audit by the ICAO Team were satisfactory. “Not many records are submitted from ICAO,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already pocketed the value of the International Aviation security standard, which is at 94.5.

President of ICAO Council Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu explained that the Indonesian government has succeeded in implementing effective aviation safety, enabling it to score above the global average, based on the result of an on-site audit conducted by the ICAO last October.

Aliu made the remarks during a meeting with Santoso during a diplomatic reception held to mark the 72nd anniversary of Indonesian independence at the ICAO office in Montreal, Canada.

According to the Indonesian Embassy in Ottawa, in a press statement released on Friday, Aliu also congratulated Indonesia for scoring above the global average, thanks to its hard work to implement aviation safety effectively.

During his working visit in Montreal, Santoso also met a number of top officials of the ICAO head office.

The reception was attended by more than 150 guests, including Aliu, permanent representatives of ICAO Council member states, officials of ICAO head office, and Indonesian diaspora in Montreal.

In his opening address to the reception, Indonesian Ambassador to Canada and Permanent Representative to ICAO, Teuku Faizasyah, stressed the Indonesian government’s commitment to strengthen cooperation with ICAO and its all members, particularly in Asia and the Pacific, in increasing international civil aviation capacity.

He further highlighted the progress achieved in the development of national air transportation in the five goals of ICAO strategy; improving aviation safety; strengthening aviation security; advancing aviation navigation capacity; developing the economy in the air transportation sector; and protecting the environment from civil aviation activities.