“Indonesia condemns the steps undertaken by Israeli police, who are limiting access to Al-Aqsa Mosque” the statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

On Sunday, Israel began implementing new security measures at the entrance points of the mosque complex, including checkpoints with metal detectors, after two Israeli policemen were killed by citizens of Palestinian origin.

In the statement, Indonesia condemned the security measures, urging Israel to restore free access for Muslims, and called on all parties involved to refrain from further straining the situation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Sunni Muslims, after the cities of Mecca and Medina. Its wider compound, known as the Noble Sanctuary of Jerusalem, is one of the world’s most important religious sites, venerated by Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

Indonesian Ulema Council

The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) on Thursday released a statement urging Israel to reopen the mosque to avoid tensions as Palestinian Muslims are planning to conduct Friday prayers in the compound.

In the statement, MUI also called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to arrange a special meeting on this sensitive situation, adding that Israel’s policy violates freedom of worship guaranteed under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The council also expressed its hope that the Indonesian government will urge the UN Security Council to hold a session on the issue.