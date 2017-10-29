Indonesia Chooses Not to Recognize Catalonia Independence

On Friday, Catalonia’s separatist leaders declared the region’s independence, Spain’s richest with a population of 7.5 million. Catalonia has been part of Spain since the 15th century.

Following Minister Retno’s statement, the director general of legal affairs and international treaties at ministry, Damos Agusman, tweeted that the declaration is missing conditions required by international law.

The Spanish government claimed direct control of Catalonia on Saturday after nearly four decades, firing the regional government and police chief.

Catalans themselves are divided between those who ecstatically support independence and a so-called “silent majority” who back staying inside Spain.