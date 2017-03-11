The committee met with senior finance ministry officials, representatives from business and banking sectors, labor unions and think tanks, among others.

Aitken said the team and authorities discussed policies and reforms to “preserve macroeconomic stability and contain risks”.

Bangladesh’s heavy reliance on exports and remittances exposed the country to changing external environment, he added.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves hit a record high of $32.56 billion at the end of February on the back of steady garment exports and remittances from Bangladeshis working overseas – the key drivers of the country’s more than $200 billion economy.

“The investment for infrastructure, particularly energy and power, is definitely needed to increase manifold and on this sector, we are in the right direction,” said Nasrul Hamid, the country’s junior minister for power and energy.

Supporting the recommendations of the IMF, he said over the next five years Bangladesh would require up to $35 billion to invest in this area, and out of that the country has so far received proposals worth between $10 billion and $15 billion.

“Now, we are scrutinizing all the proposals, mainly from China, and over the next few months we will take a concrete decision,” he told Reuters.