Under Indonesian tax regulations, the tax office has the power to jail a taxpayer – or, in the case of a company, its directors, board members or shareholders – for up to a year if they owe back taxes of more than Rp 100 million ($7,930). Taxpayers are jailed in a state prison, but separate from criminal offenders.

“If we talk about the exact timeline, well, it is still in the process,” Ken said. “I hope Google agrees to pay before the end of this year.”

Haniv and Ken did not reveal the amount of the settlement between the government and Google. If it is subjected to an investigation, Google will be liable for around Rp 5 trillion in tax arrears and penalties for the past five years, based on income from advertisements.

Besides Google, the tax office is also pursuing Facebook for back taxes, Haniv said, adding that a representative has handed over the company’s financial data to a tax official.

He declined to provide further details.