Hundreds of members of the hardline Islamic Defenders Front, or FPI, gathered in front of the Bogor Police headquarters on Saturday (14/01) to demand the immediate release of 12 sympathizers who were arrested for their alleged involvement in an attack on the offices of the Indonesian Underground Society Movement, or GMBI, in Ciampea near Bogor, West Java, early on Friday morning.

“Our presence here is lawful as the FPI’s legal team requests the release of the 12 suspects, who have been accused of committing arson,” said Ichwan Tuankota, a member of the FPI’s legal team.

He denied that the suspects had been involved in the attack.