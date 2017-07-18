Corruption Eradication Commission investigators have named House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto a suspect in a graft case related to the procurement of electronic identity cards, or e-KTP, a commissioner said on Monday (17/07).

The move comes amid an ongoing court trial against former Home Ministry officials, Irman and Sugiharto, for whom prosecutors in June demanded prison sentences of seven and five years for alleged embezzlement of the e-KTP project funds.

“Having analyzed facts in the trial against the two defendants over the graft case involving the 2011-12 e-KTP project under the Home Ministry, we found sufficient initial evidence to name another person a suspect,” Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chairman Agus Rahardjo told the press at his office in Jakarta.