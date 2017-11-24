House Commission I Expresses Gratitude for UK Ambassador’s Controversial Tweet on Papua

JAKARTA —- Member of House Commission I Martin Hutabarat assessed the tweet containing controversy by the UK Ambassador to Indonesia Moazzam Malik should not be responded emotionally, and should be thanked for. This followed the tweet by UK Ambassador to Indonesia Moazzam Malik about the condition in Papua today.

“I think we do not need to be too emotional to respond to the tweet by the UK Ambassador Moazzam Malik about the gap he sees in Papua. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not need to reprimand the concerned,” he told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday (11/22/2017).

According to Martin, Indonesia should be grateful that there is ambassador of friendly country reminding that in Papua there is a big challenge that must be faced, that is, overcoming the gap. Voicing the problem in Papua, he continued, needs to be continuously done to eliminate the unrest amid most people in Papua that they will become Australian aborigines in Papua in the next 30-40 years.

“This ambassador’s tweet is almost the same as the request of the parliaments of friendly countries visited by the House of Representatives Commission I, which asked the country’s support for the integration of Papua with NKRI [Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia],” said Martin.

The Gerindra politician added in a meeting of the delegation of Indonesian Parliament with the Serbian parliament on August 11, 2017, Martin said the Serbian parliament firmly supported the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia, but asked the Indonesian Government to pay close attention to the voices of the people in Papua.

“Because this gap issue is what is often raised by foreign countries and NGOs that have been supporting the separation of Papua from NKRI,” explained Martin.

“Therefore, we at Commission I are actually grateful that the British ambassador has reminded us that the task of prospering the people of Papua, including addressing the gap, should be our concern in the coming years,” he said.