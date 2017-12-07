House Commission I Approves Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto as TNI Commander

JAKARTA — Chairman of the House Commission I Abdul Kharis Almasyari said the House of Representatives Commission I approved Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto as the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) after conducting fit and proper test and deepen vision and mission.

“After the House of Representatives Commission I conducted a fit and proper test and listened to the views of the factions, the House of Representatives Commission I gave approval as Commander of the TNI,” Abdul Kharis said at the House of Representatives Commission I Meeting on Wednesday.

He said Hadi is considered to have a qualified track record that qualifies as TNI Commander.

The PKS politician explained that there are several points highlighted in the feasibility test that is leadership, professionalism, integrity, and how far able to maintain and care for the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI).

“The process of feasibility testing conducted in three stages of administrative examination, vision-mission exposure, deepening of vision and mission and decision-making,” he said.

He said the House of Representatives Commission I also approved the dismissal of General Gatot Nurmantyo as TNI Commander and gave an appreciation for his dedication and his sincerity in working.

According to him, the positive achievement is expected to be followed by Marshal Hadi in leading the institution of TNI.

“We immediately sent a letter to the House Leaders for conducting the House of Representative Deliberation Council meeting to schedule for the Plenary Meeting to read out the results of feasibility test,” he said, as quoted from Antara.

Abdul Kharis explained after the feasibility test results were read in the Plenary Session then the House Leadership will send a letter to the President, then the President inaugurates Marshal Hadi as Commander of the TNI.