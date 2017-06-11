The three countries’ news agencies did not make clear what services the hotline would provide.

Amnesty International on June 9 criticized the measures against Qatar as sweeping and arbitrary and said they had split up families and destroyed peoples’ livelihoods and education.

Until the political dispute, which has cut air links and banned Qataris from visiting the three countries, Gulf societies enjoyed close travel ties and many families are intermarried.

But authorities in the UAE and Bahrain have made praise for Qatar’s government a criminal offence carrying possible jail time, and some Gulf citizens have worried that the strong rhetoric on Qatar’s foreign policy would divide their peoples.

But in language common to the three countries’ announcements, the UAE said it drew a distinction between Qatar’s government and its people.

The hotline showed “the UAE’s commitment to the wellbeing of the brotherly Qatari people as a natural, authentic extension of their brothers in the UAE”, it said.