The government rushes to find new financing options for its light rail transit project in the greater Jakarta area, as it becomes clear the Rp 23 trillion ($1.7 billion) development costs are too expensive to be borne by the state budget only.

Up until today, state contractor Adhi Karya has been covering all expanses with its own internal cash.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government will allow a consortium to invest in the project, while the government will provide a guarantee fund.