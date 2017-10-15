Govt to Issue Integrated Weapons Regulation After TNI vs. Police Quarrel

The government will soon issue an integrated regulation on the purchase and use of weapons, a senior minister said on Friday (13/10), after a shipment of weapons for Indonesia’s police force was held up at customs since the Indonesian military refused to issue a clearance for it, triggering a public controversy.

The police said the purchase of 280 stand-alone grenade launchers and nearly 6,000 ammunition late last month had followed proper procedures, a claim dismissed by the military.

Chief Security Minister Wiranto, who was quick to issue a statement saying the incident was only a matter of miscommunication, said the whole controversy was a result of many crisscrossing regulations on weapons that have been in place for decades.