The government will continue its program to develop 1 million houses this year, taking into account significant backlog in the program.

Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the government built 805,169 houses in 2016, compared to 699,770 houses in the previous year.

“The demand for houses is still high. We have to continue the program,” he said as quoted by tribunnews.com on Friday.

He expressed hope that all stakeholders would support the government’s program to provide people with affordable housing.

Meanwhile, ministry’s directorate general for housing Syarif Burhanuddin expressed his optimism that the government would be able to develop more houses this year because of reform in the permit arrangement.

Syarif said the smooth funding support for the public houses would also help the smooth roll-out of new housing.

The composition of houses to be developed this year will not change: 700,000 houses for low-income families and 300 houses for those who have higher income, the official said.

Last year, the government managed to develop 569,382 houses for low-income families and 235,787 for other members of society.