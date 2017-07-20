Freddy said HTI, the local chapter of Hizbut Tahrir, an international organization aimed at establishing a pan-Islamic theocracy in the Muslim world, is considered to have engaged in activities that promote ideologies not in line with Pancasila.

President Jokowi said the government decided to disband the hardline group after conducting a long-term observation and receiving suggestions from the ulema, or Muslim scholars, and community leaders.

“It has been said that the government conducted a long-term investigation and observation of the organization, and it has also received suggestions from many circles, including the ulema and the public. And the decision was made today,” Jokowi told reporters at the Jakarta Convention Center on Wednesday.

HTI was involved in organizing several mass demonstrations against jailed former Jakarta governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, whom many believe was unfairly targeted.

However, HTI, unlike other Islamist groups such as the Guardians of the Indonesian Ulema Council’s Fatwas (GNPF-MUI) and the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), has had a presence in Indonesia since the 1980s. It has largely been a campus-based movement with well-attended meetings and rallies. HTI is known as non-violent mass organization.

HTI’s Response

HTI responded immediately to the announcement of its disbandment by saying that it plans to take the case to the State Administrative Court (PTUN).

Last week, it also sought to challenge the Perppu, which has sparked protests from human rights groups that said the measure could threaten Indonesia’s hard-won democracy, because it could be misused to also take down other mass organizations.

“The revocation of HTI’s legal status is a clear proof of arbitrary action by the government,” HTI spokesman Ismail Yusanto said.

He added that in accordance with Perppu No 2/2017, the revocation of the legal status of a mass organization must first receive an administrative sanction that states the violations committed by the mass organization and before that, the government must also issue a warning letter.

“Until this day, HTI does not know what mistake it has made, because there has been no warning whatsoever, as required by the Perppu,” Ismail said.

He accused the government of violating its self-made rules, saying that this is evidence of arbitrariness or tyranny, because the government abolished the judicial process in its move to disband the organization.

“HTI will not remain silent. HTI will take legal action,” Ismail said.