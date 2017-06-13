The government expects to complete preparation for the 2018 IMF-World Bank meeting in Bali in October 2018 during coordination meetings held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a coordination meeting was held at the Finance Ministry to discuss the event. It was attended by, among others, Coordinating Maritime Affairs Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Bank Indonesia (BI) governor Agus Martowardojo.

“The preparation has been going well. On Wednesday, [we will complete] 95 percent of the concept and time table,” Luhut said at a press conference after the meeting.

Between 15,000 and 17,000 people from 189 countries are expected to participate in the annual event, including official country delegations, international observers, academics, journalists and NGO representatives.

At least 30,000 people are expected to travel to Bali in October, next year.

Sri Mulyani said the event was important for Indonesia as the country had recently regained its investment grade rating from global rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) after 20 years amid various development programs, which should create a good impression among the world’s decision makers and investors.

The government also expects the event to attract more tourists to Bali and other tourist destinations across the country. Tourism Minister Arief Yahya said previously that his ministry had prepared several tourist packages that would be promoted on travel website TripAdvisor.