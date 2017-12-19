German police: small explosion in subway, no injuries

BERLIN — German police say they’re investigating the explosion of an “apparent pyrotechnical device” in a subway station in the northern port city of Hamburg.

Hamburg police said on Twitter there was a “small detonation” on the platform of the Veddel subway station early Sunday evening. They say a pane of glass was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

Police say they have information about a suspect and the investigation is continuing.

Germany’s Focus magazine quoted Hamburg police saying that the bag likely contained firecrackers and that there was no indication of terrorism.