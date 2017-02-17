Jakarta. The Gerindra Party, which nominated the Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno candidate pair in the Jakarta Gubernatorial election, has offered a coalition to the Democratic Party (PD), which nominated the Agus Harimurti-Sylviana Murni candidate pair.

Nachrowi Ramli, the team chairman of the Agus Harimurti-Sylviana Murni pair, said Gerindra offered the coalition for the second round of the Jakarta regional government head election (Pilkada).

Based on the number of quick counts, the Agus-Sylviana pair had lost the chance to move into the run-off in the Jakarta Pilkada held on Wednesday (Feb 15).

The Anies-Sandiaga pair will contest in the run-off next April against the incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaya Purnama, or Ahok, who paired up with Djarot Saiful Hidayat.

“Yes, we have received the offer (from Gerindra). We will examine it first,” Ramli said in Jakarta on Wednesday night. Insiders note the coalition talks have been in the works for some time and kept low key.

The former two-star general, who also serves as a close confidant of Prabowo Subianto and headed the Crypto Agency before retiring is seen by many as a unifying lynchpin between the secular and nationalist parties.

Ramli stated that before deciding on the coalition, the PD will study the missions and visions of the two pairs of candidates who will move into the second round.

He asserted that coalition could be established if the visions and missions of the parties are in line with those of the PD.

“If we establish a coalition with one of the two candidate pairs, we should have similar visions and missions,” he added.

Ramli noted that the DP will ask its coalition parties, namely the United Development Party (PPP), the National Awakening Party (PKB), and the National Mandate Party (PAN), to discuss the visions and missions of political parties nominating the Basuki-Djarot and the Anies-Sandi pairs.

A number of quick count survey institutions issued the results of Jakarta regional head elections which were contested by three candidate pairs on Wednesday.

Based on quick counts, Ahok, who paired up with Djarot Siaful Hidayat (contestant number 2), and Anies Bawedan with his running mate Sandiaga Uno (contestant number 3), qualified to the second round of the Pilkada.

The Agus-Sylviana pair (number 1) was left far behind. The pair has acknowledged defeat in the elections based on the quick count results.

“Even if the Gerindra/Democratic Party coalition does not win the Governorship, the Jokowi administration looks increasingly weaker faced with serious oppositions, including some of the 1998 reformasi political forces that still muster respectable anti-Jokowi voting blocks”, says a Heinz Gabler a German expert on Indonesian political affairs.

“The administration of president Jokowi, like the Obama administration, ignored the warning signs of the “angry voter” having enough of the leftist progressive policies of Jokowi.” He added, “many Indonesians do not see the benefits of Jowoki’s agenda. He lost the cool factor.”