Fans getting restless while waiting for the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” can whet their appetites by visiting the “Game of Thrones: a Pencil Microsculpture Exhibition” by Russian miniature master Salavat Fidai.

HBO Asia said in a statement on Friday (17/03) that 16 themed sculptures on the tips of graphite pencils will present the Iron Throne, major noble houses, Drogon the dragon, Three-Eyed Raven, Night’s King, and swords — Brienne of Tarth’s Oathkeeper and Jon Snow’s Long Claw.

Fidai is one of the leading experts in the field of miniature sculpture, able to create intricate patterns on tips of pencils with diameters of 2-5 millimeters. He started working on this unique form in 2014. He also paints on seeds and matchboxes.