President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is making a ambitious plan by distribute a land for free to the people in Indonesia. He wants to that in order to reduce inequality gap and poverty in Indonesia. Although according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the gini ratio was reduced to 0.387 in March 2016 from 0.402 in September 2015, he still feels unsatisfied because the gap between the rich and poor are still high, cited from thejakartapost.

In last 2016, he officially distributed 13,100 hectare of land to 5,700 head indigenous and tribal people’s family in all over Indonesia. “There are going around 12,7 million hectare of land that we are going to distribute it to the people,” said Jokowi, cited from detik.

So his solution for the gap between the rich and poor in Indonesia are by distributing a land for the people. By distributing the land, it is hope that the land will going to be manage more productively by the people, in order to boost the economy of lower income community. “Presiden will not going to just distribute the land itself. But also how that land going to become the new productive force for the people,” said the Head of Presidency Staff Teten Masduki in Ministry of Economic Affairs Building, Jakarta Friday (13/1/2017), cited from Merdeka.

Is land distribution are really an act of kindness or there is a hidden agenda in it?

The idea of giving a free land distribution to the people purely because a act of kindness without a hidden agenda in it, is probably too good to be true. After all, there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch in politic world. Jokowi have an image as a down to earth President and politician in Indonesia that prefer to help the poor instead of the rich. Free land distribution is a part of his way to maintain and boosting his image as a President and politician that prefer to help the poor instead of the rich.

“In the past the rich is being given a concession to build factory. Now the rich is still welcome to build a factory, but the concession is for the people,” said Jokowi, cited from detik. By saying this, he want to said that his government is different from the other government in the past, because his government is prefer to help the poor instead the rich. He said that in order to convince the people, so that they can rest assure, because they are in a good hand.

The free land distribution will appeal more to the poor people and surely will going to make a lot of people happy, especially the one who being given the land. By creating a more appealing decision for the poor people, this will going to ensuring him for more voter in the upcoming election in 2019. After all, in the last presidency election in 2014, Jokowi win the election by close margin 53.15232438% to 46.84767562%.

12.7 million hectare of land are a lot, imagine if 13,100 hectare of land can be given into 5,700 head of family, how many head of family will going to get a land from a 12,7 million hectare? After being given a land, probably many of those family will going to be thankful because his act of kindness and indebted by him. Because of that, the chances of them for voting for him during the election are high. So by giving 12.7 million hectar of land to the people, Jokowi will going to ensuring a lot of voter in the upcoming election.