The report states that Rizieq made fun of the word during his speech in Purwakarta, West Java, in November while discussing Purwakarta district head Dedi Mulyadi.

“It is hurtful to Sundanese people. So, when you [Rizieq] are visiting again, I advise you not to hurt the people’s pride a second time,” Anton said.

The other report filed with police is related to a land dispute.

“Rizieq is facing numerous cases. [It was reported] last week that [he] allegedly trespassed on and claimed ownership of state land. We are still investigating these allegations,” the police general said.

State-owned forestry firm Perhutani owns the disputed land near Rizieq’s home in Megamendung, Bogor, West Java.

Rizieq is currently facing several police reports, ranging from blasphemy and hate speech, to defamation.

He reportedly defamed Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, and mocked a decision by the country’s secular and religious leaders to drop the so-called Jakarta Charter, which before independence sought to include in the Pancasila state ideology the obligation for Muslims to follow Islamic law.

Rizieq’s remarks prompted Sukarno’s daughter, Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, to report him to police. The case is still under investigation.

He was also recently reported to the Jakarta Police for a speech that went viral on social media, in which he allegedly said the new rupiah banknotes featured a hammer-and-sickle symbol that resembles the logo of the long-disbanded and prohibited Indonesian Communist Party (PKI).

Several watchdog organizations and experts have called on the National Police to fast-track the investigations against him.