Members of the Islamic Defenders Front, or FPI, are planning to stage a mass protest rally at the National Police headquarters in South Jakarta on Monday (16/01) to demand the dismissal of West Java Police chief Insp. Gen. Anton Charliyan after violence broke out during questioning of the hardline organization’s leader last week.

The clash between members of the FPI and the Indonesian Lower-Class Movement (GMBI), occurred while Rizieq Shihab was being questioned by police in Bandung, West Java, on Thursday.

In retaliation, FPI sympathizers attacked the GMBI offices in Ciampea near Bogor, West Java, early on Friday morning. At least 20 people were initially detained for questioning after the incident, with 12 of them being named as suspects.