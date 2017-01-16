Members of the Islamic Defenders Front, or FPI, are planning to stage a mass protest rally at the National Police headquarters in South Jakarta on Monday (16/01) to demand the dismissal of West Java Police chief Insp. Gen. Anton Charliyan after violence broke out during questioning of the hardline organization’s leader last week.
The clash between members of the FPI and the Indonesian Lower-Class Movement (GMBI), occurred while Rizieq Shihab was being questioned by police in Bandung, West Java, on Thursday.
In retaliation, FPI sympathizers attacked the GMBI offices in Ciampea near Bogor, West Java, early on Friday morning. At least 20 people were initially detained for questioning after the incident, with 12 of them being named as suspects.
FPI commander Maman Suryadi said thousands of the organization’s members will rally in front of the National Police headquarters on Monday morning.
“We will request the National Police chief [Gen. Tito Karnavian] to sack the West Java Police chief,” Maman said on Sunday, as reported by Detik.
The protesters plan to start the rally at around 8 a.m. with a dhuha prayer the Al Azhar Mosque in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, before marching to the National Police headquarters.
Jakarta Police chief Insp. Gen. M. Iriawan said they are expecting around 5,000 FPI members to participate in the protest.
Around 2,000 police officers and 800 soldiers will be deployed to maintain order during the rally, Iriawan said, as reported by news portal Okezone.