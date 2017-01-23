Hundreds of members of the Islamic Defenders Front, or FPI, marched on Central Jakarta’s Jalan Jenderal Sudirman to protest against the questioning of their leader, Rizieq Shihab, by the Jakarta Police on Monday morning (23/01).

The protesters marched from Al Azhar Mosque on Jalan Sisimangaraja in South Jakarta to the Jakarta Police headquarters on Jalan Jenderal Sudirman at 9 a.m.

The traffic from Semanggi Interchange heading to the Pemuda Membangun monument in Senayan area was partly diverted during the protest. The connecting roads from SCBD to Jalan Jenderal Sudirman were closed.