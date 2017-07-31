John Manoppo, the former mayor of Salatiga in Central Java, reportedly died in prison in the provincial capital while still serving time for corruption.
“He died of illness,” Kedungpane Prison head Taufiqurrahman said in Semarang on Monday (31/07), as quoted by state-run news agency Antara.
He added that prison officials found John during a routine morning inspection. The former mayor was immediately taken to a prison doctor for medical attention, but an examination determined that he had died at around 5 a.m.
Fajar Nurcahyo, head of the prison’s security division, said John had been incarcerated in a special section for corruption convicts.
“The deceased had a long-standing history of diabetes,” Fajar said. He added that John often refused to be hospitalized.
John was serving two separate terms for corruption. He was sentenced to one year in prison for corruption involving the Salatiga Regional Enterprise (PDAU) and another eight years for his involvement in corruption related to the construction of the Salatiga Ring Road.