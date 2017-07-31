John Manoppo, the former mayor of Salatiga in Central Java, reportedly died in prison in the provincial capital while still serving time for corruption.

“He died of illness,” Kedungpane Prison head Taufiqurrahman said in Semarang on Monday (31/07), as quoted by state-run news agency Antara.

He added that prison officials found John during a routine morning inspection. The former mayor was immediately taken to a prison doctor for medical attention, but an examination determined that he had died at around 5 a.m.