Indonesia has requested permission to assist Siti Aishah, an Indonesian citizen detained by Malaysia upon her alleged involvement in Kim Jong-nam’s murder.
“Today, Foreign Minister Retno [Marsudi] communicated with Malaysia’s foreign minister to repeat the request for consular access to SA [Siti Aishah],” director of citizen protection and legal aid at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, said in a statement on Saturday (18/02).
Lawyers assigned by the Indonesian embassy to provide legal assistance to Siti have already coordinated with police officials in Sepang, Selangor, where the case is processed.
Malaysia’s criminal law prohibits suspects from meeting anyone while investigation is in progress.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Malaysian police will continue to coordinate with other law enforcement institutions,” Lalu said.
The Royal Malaysia Police have arrested four suspects in the assassination of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The three other suspects are Vietnamese woman Doan Thi Huang, a Malaysian citizen believed to be Siti’s boyfriend, and a North Korean man identified as Ri Jong-chol.