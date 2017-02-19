Indonesia has requested permission to assist Siti Aishah, an Indonesian citizen detained by Malaysia upon her alleged involvement in Kim Jong-nam’s murder.

“Today, Foreign Minister Retno [Marsudi] communicated with Malaysia’s foreign minister to repeat the request for consular access to SA [Siti Aishah],” director of citizen protection and legal aid at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, said in a statement on Saturday (18/02).

Lawyers assigned by the Indonesian embassy to provide legal assistance to Siti have already coordinated with police officials in Sepang, Selangor, where the case is processed.