Retno expressed Indonesia’s concerns that an investigation by the UN over weapon smuggling in Sudan, which reportedly involved members of the Indonesian police peacekeeping unit, is proceeding at a low speed .

She said that Indonesia has been highly committed to UN peacekeeping and is one of its biggest contributors in terms of forces deployed.

“Indonesia’s Formed Police Unit should return home soon; the initial investigation did not show evidence of them doing what they had been accused of,” Retno told Guterres.

Guterres said the investigation is in progress and that the unit still has a very good reputation.

Guterres also praised the Foreign Ministry for its diplomatic efforts and approach to the humanitarian issues in the Rakhine State.

“Indonesia is prepared to facilitate communication between the international community, including the UN, and the Myanmar government,” Retno said.

Retno also expressed her hope that the secretary general will play an active role in resolving the Palestine-Israel conflict and said that Indonesia supports a two-state solution and is ready to be involved in the process.