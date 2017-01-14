Political analysts see the next leader of Jakarta as a worthy contender in the 2019 presidential election. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo gained his popularity while leading the capital for just a few years, before the helm was taken over by Basuki Tjahaja “Ahok” Purnama on Nov. 19, 2014.

The debate, moderated by Ira Koesno, a former news anchor popular during the 1990s, served as a knowledge test and a stage for the candidates to unveil their visions and missions for the capital.

Djarot Syaiful Hidayat, running mate of Ahok, took a jab at candidate pair Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Sylviana Murni by questioning the effectiveness of their campaign promise to disburse Rp 1 billion ($75,000) in cash aid, known as BLT, to each community unit in the capital.

“That Rp 1 billion in cash aid: how do you make sure that they [community unit heads] won’t abuse their responsibilities and avoid [the possibility] that they may go to jail?” said Djarot, who became Ahok’s deputy in December 2014.

Ahok added that the BLT program does not educate the people of Jakarta.

Djarot also questioned promises by Sandiaga “Sandy” Uno, the running mate of Anies Baswedan, that he would establish 200,000 new entrepreneurs in the capital, with the city administration playing the role of mentor, apart from providing financial assistance from the regional budget.

An energetic but rather emotional Agus, the son of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, said the Rp 1 billion in cash aid did not constitute money politics.

Agus said he is aiming to establish an improved, secure and prosperous city, by creating new employment opportunities, as well as improving public services, such as education, health and transportation.

He added that if elected, he would create a sense of security and justice for Jakarta, aside from ensuring inclusive development in the city.

“I will stand at the front with Jakartans to create a more modern Jakarta, while still maintaining its character,” Agus said.

In his message, Ahok said Jakarta can be improved by developing human resources to be on an equal level with the global community, based on the Human Development Index.

He said he would create a service-oriented, transparent and clean bureaucracy to ensure the future development of the capital.

The incumbent governor conceded that he is often very animated, which sometimes causes misunderstandings, but that he promised to make even more improvements in the capital than what his administration has achieved until now.

“We will be better, and the misunderstanding will be avoided [in the future],” Ahok said.

Meanwhile, Anies Baswedan said his approach to Jakarta was not one of trial-and-error, but that it was the place where he would serve as a leader.

“We [Anies and Sandiaga] are here to ensure prosperity and justice for all the people of Jakarta,” Anies said.

The former education minister said his first measure would be to create fair employment opportunities and access to quality education for all. He added that he would also have zero tolerance for illicit drugs in Jakarta, which would ensure a safe and peaceful life in the capital.

Agus and Sylviana are backed by the Democratic Party, United Development Party (PPP), National Awakening Party (PKB) and National Mandate Party (PAN).

Ahok and Djarot are backed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), People’s Conscience Party (Hanura), Golkar Party and the National Democratic Party (NasDem).

Anies and Sandiaga are supported by the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra) and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

There will be two more official debates, scheduled for Jan. 27 and Feb. 10, before the Jakarta gubernatorial election on Feb. 15.