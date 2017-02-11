The capital city’s administration has managed to create public places that have helped increase the quality of its residents’ lives, Jakarta’s incumbent governor said during the final gubernatorial debate. His two contenders, however, quickly struck back at him claiming that Jakarta’s social conditions were still very poor.

Pathologies, including violence against women and children, and drug abuses, have been rife in the capital city of more than 10 million — the latest government data indicate they are not abating.

During their third and the last public debate at Bidakara Hotel in South Jakarta, on Friday (10/02), ahead of Wednesday’s gubernatorial election, all candidates — Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and his running mate Sylviana Murni, incumbent pair Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama and Djarot Syaifullah Hidayat, and Anies Baswedan with Sandiaga Uno — questioned one another’s programs and solutions proposed to tackle social problems.

Just like during the first and second debate, Democratic Party-backed Agus Yudhoyono did not convey his plan to deal with social inequality, but criticized the current administration for what he called “the dark image of Jakarta nowadays.”

Jakarta sees the highest in Indonesia number of cases of violence against women and children, and is becoming a province with the highest number of drug abuses, he said.

In 2015, out of nearly 16,000 cases of violence against women more than 3,000 were recorded in Jakarta, according to data from the National Commission on Violence Against Women.

According to the National Commission on Child Protection, in 2015, almost 700 cases of violence against children were recorded in Jakarta, the highest compared with neighboring Bekasi, Bogor, Depok in West Java and Tangerang in Banten.

“This is a bad report of the current Jakarta governor’s performance,” said Agus in an attempt to attack the incumbent pair.

Meanwhile, his running mate Sylviana threw a personal attack by saying that Ahok has once verbally attacked a woman, which proves his unworthiness as a leader.

“How can the governor decrease the level of violence against women, if he personally commits it?” she said.

However, Ahok countered Sylviana’s claim and said that the woman she was referring to was caught redhanded while trying to cash her Jakarta Smart Card, or KJP — a form of aid for underprivileged students — which is legally forbidden.

“Why slander, if you have no good program?” Ahok told Sylviana.

“This case has been blown up, that was clearly a person trying to cash the KJP.”

The incumbent governor then criticized Sylviana’s way of attacking him as a sign of her inability to compete.

“I would like to have the regional election clean from slanders, let us battle with our programs,” Ahok said.

In his counterattack, Ahok said it will be impossible for Sylviana to understand what the impoverished citizens need if she always positions herself above everyone else.

“Even Sylviana, if I may, is an example of a socialite-official, who does not even want to mingle with the lower-ranking employees [of the Jakarta administration].”

Ahok said his administration has developed 188 integrated children-friendly spaces in Jakarta, with facilities for the disabled, to empower the city’s residents.

Meanwhile, another contender, Anies presented his plan to empower women by providing them with capital to open up their own businesses and special training programs to prepare them to enter commerce.

“We are committed to women’s empowerment. How are we going to do it? We will bring in organizations, activists and have them involved. The commitment is ours, but we will cooperate with them,” Anies said without giving further details.

In a similar tone to Agus, Anies also said that Ahok’s administration has not developed Jakarta into a city that would be friendly to women, children and the disabled. Ahok countered their claims with facts and photos of North Jakarta’s Kalijodo, former notorious red light district, which was turned into an integrated public space for children and equipped to serve also the city’s citizens with disabilities.

Ahok said that Kalijodo had for decades been a haven of prostitution and drug trade, but under his leadership the dodgy location has been transformed into a huge complex featuring a skate park, fitness facilities, a multipurpose outdoor space, a playground, a jogging track and an indoor football field.

In his closing remarks, Ahok questioned Agus’ plan to give Rp 1 billion ($75,000) to each of the city’s neighborhoods and Anies’ idea to have house purchases in the city free of down payment, as both are impossible to implement.

“Leading Jakarta needs to resemble a relationship between parents and child. We have rules. We want them to be healthy and successful in the long run. It is easy to build something, but to raise a child takes years. We don’t want Jakarta’s residents to be ruined because of someone’s ambition to become a governor,” Ahok said referring to his contenders’ plans to stop the programs he had initiated.

Social Media

The last debate ignited a social media uproar as netizens shared their responses to the candidates’ presentations.

According to think thank Politicawave, Ahok and Djarot dominated social media by being mentioned in 52 percent of the exchanges, with a margin of 4,582 between positive and negative sentiments. Anies and Sandiaga got a 37-percent coverage in social media conversations, with the margin of 4,170, while Agus and Sylviana had 11 percent of attention and the margin of 1,957.

Netizens saw the incumbent pair’s presentation as systematic and detailed, Agus was perceived as more relaxed than before, while Anies has improved by presenting this time more data than catchy phrases.