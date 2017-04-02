Abstract

Mate choice decisions are central in sexual selection theory aimed to understand how sexual traits evolve and their role in evolutionary diversification. We test the hypothesis that brain size and cognitive ability are important for accurate assessment of partner quality and that variation in brain size and cognitive ability underlies variation in mate choice. We compared sexual preference in guppy female lines selected for divergence in relative brain size, which we have previously shown to have substantial differences in cognitive ability. In a dichotomous choice test, large-brained and wild-type females showed strong preference for males with color traits that predict attractiveness in this species. In contrast, small-brained females showed no preference for males with these traits. In-depth analysis of optomotor response to color cues and gene expression of key opsins in the eye revealed that the observed differences were not due to differences in visual perception of color, indicating that differences in the ability to process indicators of attractiveness are responsible. We thus provide the first experimental support that individual variation in brain size affects mate choice decisions and conclude that differences in cognitive ability may be an important underlying mechanism behind variation in female mate choice.

INTRODUCTION

Here, we experimentally test the role of brain size in female mate choice, using female guppies (Poecilia reticulata) selected for divergence in relative brain size. Previous tests in these artificially selected lines have demonstrated higher cognitive ability in the large-brained fish ( 17 , 23 , 24 ). The differences observed between the brain size lines are not due to hitchhiking of deleterious alleles in the selection process. There are no differences in swimming performance ( 25 ) or condition index ( 17 ), and some assays even show physiological advantages in the small-brained lines, such as better immune response ( 26 ), faster early juvenile growth ( 27 ), and higher fecundity ( 17 ). Female mating preferences for males with larger amounts of ornamental coloration ( 28 , 29 ) and larger tails ( 30 ) are well established across wild populations in the guppy. The expression of these traits in male guppies is tightly linked to foraging ability ( 31 ) and physiological health ( 32 , 33 ). Therefore, choosing to mate with males that have greater expression of these traits is highly likely to confer important fitness benefits to females, for instance, by passing on beneficial genes from these males to their offspring ( 34 ). If the demonstrated differences in cognitive ability influence the ability to process information on attractiveness when comparing between males, we would expect large-brained females to more often choose attractive versus unattractive males. To test this prediction, we measured the preference of large-brained, small-brained, and wild-type female guppies when choosing between attractive (highly colorful with large tails) and unattractive (dull-colored with small tails) males. We show that large-brained and wild-type females show a clear preference for attractive males, whereas small-brained females show no preference for either attractive or unattractive males. Moreover, we show that females from the different lines do not differ in their ability to perceive colors, based on both visual performance examination and expression of multiple opsin genes, suggesting that differences in mate preference arise during the cognitive processing of male attractiveness cues and not only at the early visual acquisition phase.

Cognitive ability is broadly defined as the acquisition, processing, retention, and use of information ( 15 ). Cognitive ability is a likely prerequisite for accurate mate choice decisions because the choosy sex needs to integrate complex information to compare individuals with differences in one or several sexual signals, such as sexual traits or complex displays. Variation in cognitive ability is often directly influenced by brain size ( 16 , 17 ) and has been suggested to strongly influence variation in sexual behavior at the individual and species levels ( 18 , 19 ). Therefore, the role of brain size in mate preferences could have important implications for the evolution of mate choice and sexually selected traits ( 20 – 22 ). Despite this, the association between brain size and preference for sexually selected traits remains empirically unexplored.

Mate-quality recognition is central in the study of sexual selection ( 1 , 2 ), and studies of intersexual selection commonly assume an association between the preference for a mate and the quality of that particular mate. Preference for high-quality mates will lead to important fitness benefits and positive reinforcing selection for the preferred traits associated with quality ( 3 ). However, in contrast to the common theoretical assumption that preferences for traits associated with quality in the opposite sex should be invariant, variation in trait preference is frequent in nature ( 4 , 5 ). For instance, extrinsic factors, such as social information, have been shown to influence mate preference and sometimes even lead to seemingly suboptimal mate choice across fish ( 6 , 7 ), amphibians ( 8 , 9 ), and birds ( 10 ). Intrinsic factors, such as condition, experience, and cognitive ability, are also important for decision-making, and previous studies suggest an important role for these factors in mate choice variation ( 4 , 11 – ).

To evaluate another component of the visual system that could have a strong effect on color perception, we measured the expression of opsin genes in females tested for male preference. Opsins are the proteins in the retina that mediate the initial steps of photon capture that lead to vision. Differences in opsin expression have been linked to differences in the light environment occupied by different species ( 35 ), and opsin expression has also been linked to female preferences in guppies ( 36 ). We found no significant expression differences between large- and small-brained females for any of the 10 guppy opsin genes (table S3A). We also measured the expression of opsin genes in males from each group and confirmed previous results showing significant sex differences in the expression of short- and long-wavelength opsins (table S3B) ( 37 ), indicating that our expression assay contains sufficient sensitivity. Together with the results from the optomotor response experiment, our data thus indicate that large- and small-brained females do not differ in these two aspects of the visual system and are therefore unlikely to differ in their physiological ability to perceive the attractiveness in males.

We evaluated the possibility that the observed differences in female preference were caused by underlying differences in the way females of the selection lines perceive male color. We initially estimated female sensitivity to orange colors by measuring their optomotor response (see Methods for details). These experiments are based on the fact that fish orient their position using objects as reference and thus rotate to follow a rotating stimulus, usually bands of alternating color. By decreasing or increasing the saturation intensity of the color bands and tracking fish movement, it is possible to test whether fish are able to discern between the different color bands at different levels of contrast. In the first three rotating stimuli, with a higher saturation difference between red and green bands, of the optomotor response test, all female groups could perceive the contrast between bands and spent, on average, significantly more time performing optomotor behaviors during the rotational phase than during the static phase (mean of the differences: 39.130 s, t 50 = −27.689, P < 0.001) ( Fig. 3 ). We then decreased the saturation intensity of the red and green stripes used as stimuli and observed no differences among the female groups in the average time spent performing optomotor behaviors during the rotational phase in relation to the static phase (mean of the differences: 0.655 s, t 50 = 0.454, P = 0.651) ( Fig. 3 ). In the final rotating stimuli round, with maximum intensity of red and green bands, all female groups again spent significantly more time performing optomotor behaviors during the rotational phase, with similar magnitude as in the first round with high band contrasts (mean of the differences: 38.953 s, t 50 = −20.525, P < 0.001). Thus, the lack of difference observed in the rotating stimuli with lower saturation intensity in green and red bands was not likely a consequence of habituation to the test or caused by stress but rather indicates that the females were less able to perceive the contrast between the color stripes. We found that wild-type, small-brained, and large-brained females did not show differences in their sensitivity to color contrasts in either high saturation contrasts [means ± SE: small-brained: 46.72 ± 1.79 s, large-brained: 49.97 ± 1.73 s, wild-type: 47.54 ± 1.84 s; LMM optomotor response : brain size: χ 2 (2) = 1.84, P = 0.398] or low saturation contrasts [means ± SE: small-brained: 20.28 ± 2.48 s, large-brained: 17.13 ± 2.40 s, wild-type: 19.68 ± 2.54 s; LMM optomotor response : brain size: χ 2 (2) = 0.774, P = 0.679] ( Fig. 3 ). Post hoc comparisons among groups did not show any differences for any of the multiple separate band contrasts tested (table S2).

Comparison of expected versus observed absolute standardized preference ratios in the dichotomous choice test performed in small-brained (n = 36), large-brained (n = 36), and wild-type (n = 16) females. The absolute preference takes values between 0 (same time spent in each male choice area) and 1 (all time spent in one of the two male choice areas). Vertical lines denote the observed mean absolute preference for the three up- and down-selected lines artificially selected for relative brain size and for wild-type females. To evaluate whether females showed a preference stronger than chance, we compare the mean preference in each group against a simulated null distribution, which constrained the number and durations of visits. Higher preference values than the null distribution therefore indicate that females visited one male disproportionally often and/or for a disproportionally long time. All groups show a highly significant preference for one of the two males (all P values lower than 0.001).

We verified whether the observed differences could be attributed to differences in how females appraised information on the offered males. First, the observed differences could not be attributed to differences in sexual activity levels because females from all groups spent, on average, the same amount of time outside of the defined choice areas containing male pairs [means ± SE: small-brained: 203 ± 19 s, large-brained: 184 ± 26 s, wild-type: 243 ± 34 s; LMM no choice : brain size: χ 2 (2) = 3.015, P = 0.221] and the total time spent in front of attractive males was significantly higher in large-brained females than in small-brained females [means ± SE: small-brained: 200 ± 28 s, large-brained: 285 ± 38 s; LMM total time : small-brained versus large-brained: χ 2 (1) = 4.870, P = 0.027]. In addition, analyses of absolute preference irrespective of male attractiveness, controlling for individual activity and choice behavior, showed no differences between small-brained, large-brained, and wild-type females ( Fig. 2 ). Second, we found no evidence that large- and small-brained females differed in their opportunity to gather information about unattractive and attractive males because the ratio of visits between choice areas (difference in visits to each choice area, standardized by the total visits) was not different between brain sizes [means ± SE: small-brained: −0.02 ± 0.06, large-brained: 0.08 ± 0.06; LMM visits ratio : small-brained versus large-brained: χ 2 (2) = 1.981, P = 0.159].

A standardized preference ratio was calculated as the difference in time spent with each male, divided by the total amount of time in any of the choice areas, in a dichotomous choice test performed in small-brained (n = 36), large-brained (n = 36), and wild-type (n = 16) females. The preference ratio takes values between −1 (all time spent with an unattractive male) and 1 (all time spent with an attractive male). ( A ) Average preference ratio in the first 10 min of the trial. ( B ) Independent average preference ratio obtained in the three time periods of 5 min that formed the whole trial.

We quantified female preference in a standard dichotomous choice setup (see Methods for details). During the first 10 min of the trial, when overall preference levels were highest ( Fig. 1B and information S1), we found an overall effect of brain size in the preference for attractive males [means ± SE: small-brained: −0.07 ± 0.08, large-brained: 0.24 ± 0.09, wild-type: 0.36 ± 0.12; LMM preference : brain size: χ 2 (1) = 7.404, P = 0.006]. Both large-brained and wild-type females displayed significant preference for attractive males compared to unattractive males ( Fig. 1 ). Small-brained females showed no preference for either attractive or unattractive males over the whole duration of the trial ( Fig. 1 ). Preference for attractive males by large-brained and wild-type females differed significantly from small-brained [LMM preference : small-brained versus large-brained: χ 2 (1) = 6.952, P = 0.008; LMM preference : small-brained versus wild-type: χ 2 (1) = 8.660, P = 0.003]. There was no significant difference in average preference for attractive males between wild-type and large-brained females [LMM preference : large-brained versus wild-type: χ 2 (1) = 0.662, P = 0.414].

Our study shows that large- and small-brained female guppies differ in their preference for male traits. It is unlikely that these effects are driven by differences in color perception because large- and small-brained females showed no significant differences in optomotor response or opsin gene expression. Together, our results therefore suggest that brain size and cognitive ability may play an important role in mate-quality assessment during mate choice.

Cognitive processes are likely involved in effectively processing information to compare and discriminate between potential mates (22, 38). Here, females could not observe both males simultaneously and needed to remember both males to make comparisons between them. In natural populations, female guppies often face sequential encounters with different males with varying time lags (39). These encounters may impose cognitive challenges to females (38, 40). Moreover, past social interactions with males and other females in their natural environment would likely affect future assessments of male attractiveness. For instance, mate choice copying from experienced females or previous sexual encounters tend to shape future mate choice decisions in this species and across a large variety of taxa (14). A recent neuromolecular study in poeciliid fish suggests a shared pathway between sociality and sexual preferences (41). The females tested had neither previous sexual experience nor previous social interaction with males, and the effect of cognitive ability on male quality assessment might be weaker after these interactions. Alternatively, the difference in male quality assessment between large- and small-brained females may be reinforced in natural environments where higher degrees of social and environmental complexity are present (4). Our findings open up an exciting avenue for future research on how cognition underlies variation in sexual preferences in cognitively challenging social and natural environments.

An innate preference for more attractive males is widely observed across females from different natural and laboratory populations in this species (34, 39), and we observed concordant preference for more attractive males in both large-brained and wild-type females. This finding leads to interesting questions about why small-brained females do not show preference for attractive males. One possible explanation is that there might be genetic linkage between male coloration and female preference because large-brained male guppies are more colorful (42). However, we find this explanation unlikely for two reasons. First, much of the genetic variation in the male traits used for differential attractiveness in the test is Y-linked (43), and the remainder is polygenic and unlikely to be located in one region of the genome. Second, this linkage would be expected to produce a Fisherian runaway process and assortative mating for color in different brain-selected lines. Instead, we observe large variation of preference in small-brained females, leading to a balance in preference between attractive and unattractive males. An additional alternative explanation to our results is that physiological and/or behavioral differences after directional selection on brain size could have altered optimal or rational mate choice between large- and small-brained females. Factors, such as social context (44, 45), experience (14), and condition (46, 47), have been shown to shift optimal mate choice within and between populations in fish species. We cannot completely exclude the influence of these factors on our results, but we think that their potential effect is unlikely to apply for two reasons. First, all females tested were raised in similar social environments with no visual access to males before the experimental test. Second, the attractive males had higher trait expression in multiple important traits, including a larger area of orange coloration, a larger area of total coloration, and a larger tail area. These sexual traits have all repeatedly been found to be preferred by Trinidadian guppy females across populations (34, 39). Despite ample empirical evidence for polymorphic trait preferences within populations in this species (48), it seems unlikely that small-brained females would show adaptive mate choice for a trait that was not quantified between the size-matched attractive and unattractive males in our choice setup.

Several previous studies have addressed the association between brain size, cognitive ability, and mate choice by investigating the role of cognition in how the chosen sex behaves to secure mating opportunities. Individuals who outperform others in cognitively challenging tasks are preferred by the opposite sex in different species, such as crossbills, guppies, and especially humans (19, 49–51). However, it remains unclear whether these preferences directly target cognitive abilities in chosen individuals or whether the preference for these individuals is mediated by an enhanced condition acquired through better cognitive abilities (52, 53). Far fewer studies have explored the role of cognitive abilities in the choosy sex. Selecting a mate is a key decision with important fitness consequences and that likely requires considerable cognitive abilities (21, 22). However, our results offer the first experimental support for this idea. We observed that females selected for relatively large brains and known to outperform small-brained females in cognitive tests (17) seem to make far more accurate mate choice decisions. In showing that there are no differences between these females in color discrimination, condition (17, 25), or swimming ability (25), our results indicate that the observed difference in mate choice is most likely driven by differences in cognitive abilities rather than by any physiological or body condition differences affecting the dichotomous choice test results. Finally, our results are not driven by differences in search strategy or motivation to mate because the total number of visits to choice areas, the time spent out of the choice areas, and the absolute preference irrespective of male attractiveness did not differ between the female groups.

Constraints in cognitive abilities might thus limit the capacity of an individual to perform optimal quality assessment when selecting a sexual partner. If there are fitness benefits to the female for mating with attractive males, female cognitive ability might be under considerable selection to ensure optimal decision-making in mate choice. The huge variation in brain anatomy and cognitive abilities found within and across species suggests that these selection pressures for increased cognitive ability could counter the extensive costs associated with growing and maintaining a large brain, and explains the substantial genetic variation observed in brain size among animals. One potential cost is how the energetic demands of producing neural tissue might directly affect traits with important roles in an individual’s fitness, such as the development of other costly tissue in the organism (17, 54, 55), juvenile growth (27), fecundity (17), or innate immunological response (26). In addition, brain size and cognitive ability have been suggested to drive differences in behaviors that might indirectly have an important role in an individual’s fitness. For instance, brain size has previously been associated with better predator avoidance (24), leading to greater survival in situations with high predation threat (56). Hence, variation in ecological factors may greatly influence variation in brain anatomy and cognitive abilities. In light of the substantial variation that exists in brain size and cognitive ability within most species (57), our discovery of brain size affecting mate choice leads to the conclusion that brain size and cognitive ability might be key factors in maintaining variation in mate choice and sexual traits.

METHODS

