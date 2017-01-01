Personnel from the West Java Police General Crimes Investigation Directorate have arrested IR, a man who claimed to be an official with the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), for allegedly deceiving defendant Ojang Sohandi. The non-active Subang regent is undergoing a legal process in an alleged Rp 1.25 billion (US$92,421) bribery case related to Social Security Agency (BPJS) health funds.

West Java Police chief Insp.Gen.Anton Charliyan said IR, a resident of Bekasi, West Java, had been arrested in Bandung, West Java. “We are now tracing his network,” he said in Bandung on Friday.

Anton said the investigation was conducted to follow up on the suspect’s claim that he could help settle the corruption case currently implicating Ojang.

“IR claimed he was a KPK member. He intimidated people by saying that they would be named suspects by the KPK. He even acted as if he could settle their problems. He will be charged with violating articles 372 and 378 of the Criminal Code [KUHP]. Since December, six people have reported him to the police,” said Anton.

IR received money twice from Ojang and his staff before he was arrested by the police. At first, IR asked Ojang to pay Rp 500 million and then he requested another Rp 675 million from a staff member.

KPK deputy chairman for internal surveillance and public complaints, Ranu Miharja, said the antigraft body was investigating other alleged extortions reported by Ojang and other witnesses.

Ojang and his staff members gave money to the suspect in stages between April 2015 and May 2016. “This was before the KPK started to handle Ojang’s case,” said Ranu.

While committing his crimes, Ranu said IR had always shown a KPK ID card and conveyed documents he claimed to be a corruption report received by the antigraft body.

“We coordinated with the police to handle this case, which led to his arrest,” said Ranu. Ojang is undergoing trial at the Bandung Corruption Court.