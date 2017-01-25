House of Representatives deputy speaker and Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) lawmaker, Fahri Hamzah, has condemned a move to file a police report against Megawati Soekarnoputri, chairwoman of the PKS’ rival party the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Fahri also extended his call to people to stop the growing tendency to file reports against each other with the police over derogatory remarks.

“It is not good for our democracy if people attack each other by reporting each other [to the police],” Fahri said at the House on Tuesday. “Stop filing reports against each other, especially against Ibu Mega.”

Fahri was referring to a report filed by spokesperson of the Coalition of Children of the Nation against Religious Defamation, Baharuzaman, over remarks he claimed were derogatory made during the PDI-P’s 44th anniversary event earlier this month.

Baharuzaman is a former member of the North Jakarta branch of the Islam Defenders Front (FPI).

As a solution, Fahri suggested the PDI-P set up a special team to build dialogue with critics in order to encourage positive sharing of different opinions in the public sphere especially regarding religious perspectives.