“Jakarta is a barometer for Indonesia. The government and residents of Jakarta want a safe, smooth and peaceful election,” he added.

Iriawan also said that the police and military officials are expected to maintain neutrality. He asked his officers to cooperate well with the military and the city’s administration.

“The synergy among us [the police], the military and regional administration is a role model for all military-police units in Indonesia,” Iriawan said, adding that their joint efforts should prioritize prevention and early detection of all possible disruptions.

“Observe the situation and secure it, so that no intimidation, money politics, manipulation or cheating takes place. We heard from the intelligence that money politics is possible. Arrest all who employ it and coordinate with the Bawaslu [Election Supervisory Agency],” he said.

Police Deploy 30,000 Officers

More than 30,000 members of the military, police and municipal police [Satpol PP] will be deployed to safeguard the election.

“From the police, there are 23,000, from the military 5,000; the public may feel safe,” Iriawan said.

Iriawan said the police and military will safeguard distribution of ballots to the polling stations across the city.

“No one should ban the officers from entering polling stations. I will take the responsibility. They bear no weapons and their duty is to safeguard the process in accordance with the law,” Iriawan said.