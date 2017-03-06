Jakarta governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama and his deputy Djarot Saiful Hidayat waited for more than an hour for a meeting with the Jakarta Election Commission, or KPUD, on Saturday (04/03) at the Borobudur Hotel in Central Jakarta before finally deciding to leave, criticizing the commission for being “unprofessional.”

The commission had invited Ahok and Djarot and rivals Anies Baswedan and Sandiaga Uno to the meeting to formally announce that they have made it to the second round of the Jakarta gubernatorial election, set to take place on April 19.

Djarot told the press on Saturday that the commission had been very unprofessional in their conduct.

“It was the KPUD themselves who set the meeting at 7 p.m. We came early and saw them still busy having their dinner,” he said.