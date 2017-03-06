Jakarta governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama and his deputy Djarot Saiful Hidayat waited for more than an hour for a meeting with the Jakarta Election Commission, or KPUD, on Saturday (04/03) at the Borobudur Hotel in Central Jakarta before finally deciding to leave, criticizing the commission for being “unprofessional.”
The commission had invited Ahok and Djarot and rivals Anies Baswedan and Sandiaga Uno to the meeting to formally announce that they have made it to the second round of the Jakarta gubernatorial election, set to take place on April 19.
Djarot told the press on Saturday that the commission had been very unprofessional in their conduct.
“It was the KPUD themselves who set the meeting at 7 p.m. We came early and saw them still busy having their dinner,” he said.
Mohamad Ongen Sangaji, the deputy chairman of Ahok’s campaign team, said they will file an official complaint to the Election Organizers’ Ethics Council (DKPP).
The KPUD announced that a much-criticized second campaign period for the run-off election will start on Tuesday, March 7, forcing the governor and his deputy to take another mandatory leave.
A three-day “quiet period” will follow after the campaign.