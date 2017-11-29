Death Toll Rises to 19 after Cyclone Hits Indonesia

JAKARTA, Nov. 29 — Landslides and floods triggered by cyclone in waters off Indonesia’s East Java province have killed 19 people, a government official said here on Wednesday.

A total of 15 of the fatalities were caused by landslides and four others by floods in Pacitan district of the province and Bantul district of Yogyakarta province, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the spokesman of the national disaster management agency.

Waters remain submerging thousands of houses in the territory, he added. “It is forecast that the cyclone Tropis Cempaka will move away from Indonesia on Thursday but will still leave impacts of strong winds, huge waves in Java and Bali,” he told Xinhua in a text message.

The cyclone occurred on Tuesday with 65 km per hour in speed and centering at 32 km in south and southeast of East Java province. It triggered strong wind, landslides and floods in 28 districts and cities in Java Island and Bali, said Sutopo.

Emergency relief efforts have been underway, involving soldiers, policemen, personnel of disaster agency and search and rescue office, as well as volunteers, he revealed. Indonesia is frequently hit by floods and landslides during heavy downpours.