Danish Prime Minister Surprises Indonesian President With METALLICA ‘Master Of Puppets’ Box Set

Danish prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen presented Indonesian president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo with a signed box set of METALLICA’s seminal third album “Master Of Puppets” during a state visit earlier today (Tuesday, November 28) at the Bogor Palace in Indonesia. In return, Jokowi, gave Rasmussen a rencong (traditional dagger from Aceh), according to The Jakarta Post.

“Prime Minister Rasmussen understands my favorite [music],” Jokowi said of the “Masters Of Puppets” expanded reissue, which was made available earlier in the month.

The LP has been remastered for the most advanced sound quality and was made available in various physical configurations, including Standard LP, Standard CD, three-CD Expanded Edition, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set. It was also made available available digitally as a Standard CD, a three-CD Expanded Edition and a Digital Deluxe Box Set.

Bonus content in the set ranges from previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks to a 108-page hardcover book, DVDs, handwritten lyrics and more.

Jokowi’s copy of the “Masters Of Puppets” box set came with the signature of METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, who was born in Denmark. The album itself was recorded in Copenhagen between September and December 1985.

The 56-year-old Widodo, who served as governor of Jakarta before being elected president in 2014, attended METALLICA’s August 2013 concert in the city — 25 years to the day after the release of the band’s fourth album, “…And Justice For All”, and more than 20 years after their tumultuous first show in Indonesia.

“I am happy and satisfied with the concert,” Widodo said after the performance. “No one got out of control. We showed them that Jakarta citizens are all dignified. We could rock the night away in an orderly fashion.”

Back in May 2013, Widodo had to turn over his autographed METALLICA bass guitar to the government temporarily, while authorities determined whether the instrument was merely a gift or a violation of ethics rules. Widodo received the bass from METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, but had to give it up to the state within 30 days, according to laws regarding gifts to state officials.

Widodo has professed love for heavy metal bands like METALLICA, MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD and NAPALM DEATH in the past.