In September 2015, Afif Sunakim walked out of prison, having served five years of a seven-year sentence for attending a terrorist training camp in Aceh. Within five months, he led the terrorist attack on Jakarta’s Sarinah department store.

Ten months later in November 2016, another convicted terrorist, Juhanda, killed a 2-yearold girl when he threw a Molotov cocktail into a church compound in Samarinda. Juhanda was previously imprisoned for plotting to bomb the Center for Science and Technology Research (Puspitek) and a church in Banten. In total, he served 42 months after receiving three remissions.

These were attacks that Islamic State (IS) group supporters mounted in Indonesia in 2016, both committed by convicted terrorists who had been freed before serving out their full sentences. The victims of the Jakarta and Samarinda attacks should serve as a tragic reminder that Indonesia’s approach to counterterrorism and deradicalization in prison is not bulletproof.

Prisons matter. In the context of deradicalization and counterterrorism, they have the potential to be incubators for either peaceful transformation or radicalization. On the one hand, in prisons, convicts are isolated from their social networks while being confronted with questions about their identity. Prisons provide a place for networking in which extremist recruiters can promote a radical discourse about religion and politics.

On the other hand, prisons also have the potential to facilitate peaceful change. The disengagement of convicts from outside networks can serve as the basis for reversing the process of radicalization.

A strong peaceful discourse inside prisons can undermine extremist campaigns from the outside and provide an alternative basis for a new identity. Indonesia’s current deradicalization program follows this logic. It focuses on three main stages: rehabilitation, re-education and reintegration.

The program aims to moderate convicts’ religious interpretations and equip them with the necessary skills and capital to generate income when they return to society. Looking at the cases of Afif Sunakim and Juhanda, we should ask ourselves: what went wrong?

The problem with the current approach is that it assumes a onesize-fits-all framework that does not respond to each convict’s specific personal factors that caused him or her to become radicalized.

Radicalization is complicated because it does not follow a linear path for each individual. To understand radicalization is to take into account the specific personal and contextual factors of the individual involved, including — but not limited to — cultural, psychological, historical, economic, social, political and gender considerations.

Deradicalization and counterterrorism pograms should be designed based on these considerations and tailored specifically to the profile and assessment of each convicted terrorist.

While considerations of personal factors matter, deradicalization in prisons must remain well planned and coordinated. The current program seems to be sporadic, consisting of uncoordinated efforts between different NGOs and government agencies.

There is no specific benchmark to assess the effectiveness and sustainability of each effort. Synchronisation is lacking between stakeholders responsible for deradicalization.

And, of course, there are also technical issues such as a lack of funding and overcrowding. It appears that there is not enough money or political will for the government to provide adequate rehabilitation programs for convicted terrorists or to fund understaffed parole officers.

Furthermore, overcapacity in prisons allows for the exchange of extremist ideas between convicts. It has even been reported that prison staff are often intimidated by the charisma of convicted terrorists who think that all those beyond their circle are infidels.

The rise of IS and radicalization presents a significant security challenge to Indonesia. It is difficult to determine who exactly is at risk of being recruited. Convicted terrorists are especially susceptible to extremist messages because they are already at risk of recidivism alongside the many problems of deradicalization programs in prisons.

While there may be practices that Indonesia can learn from overseas, we will need to develop our own strategies. Broadly, Indonesia’s deradicalization strategy should have three characteristics.

First, management of extremism requires an “arrest-to-reintegration” approach. When a terrorist is arrested, the police, courts, the Directorate General of Corrections, local prison authorities, the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) and parole office will all have responsibilities at various stages of the rehabilitation process.

A successful strategy will require all of these agencies to work together. An integrated strategy must clearly allocate responsibility to each of these bodies and then keep them accountable.

Second, these agencies need highly qualified staff and appropriate funding. Prisons that cannot even afford to provide proper food leave their inmates vulnerable to being recruited by wellfunded and charismatic extremist groups who can buy their loyalty.

Untrained parole officers are unable to properly support released prisoners and help them make a new life for themselves and prevent them from falling back into the sway of their old extremist comrades.

Finally, any strategy will need to develop an effective system to determine which deradicalization methods are working. There are a range of methods for de-radicalization; some focus on changing people’s beliefs, others on only changing action.

All of these techniques can be effective in some circumstances, but we need to learn the most effective methods to use for each person at each stage of a person’s rehabilitation. It must be tailored based on each convict’s radicalization experience.

As Indonesia continues its long fight against extremism, producing evidence about what works should be given top priority.

Now is the time for the broader political system to make its contribution. The legislature needs to carefully review the legislative framework to clarify the responsibilities of each agency and provide careful oversight. The Finance Ministry needs to ensure sufficient funding for the bodies responsible for managing terrorist detainees.

Civil society and academia must work with the government to add their expertise to resolving the problem. The media and society need to keep this discourse alive.

All of these measures can be taken while upholding the rights of prisoners and preserving Indonesia’s democratic values. In the fight against violent extremism, terrorist prisoners are one of the few threats that are easy to identify. It is time for Indonesia to redouble its efforts to respond this threat. Our safety depends on it.