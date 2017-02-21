A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby by an actress who claimed he raped her, ruling that the comedian acted within his rights when he proclaimed himself innocent of the crime.

The civil lawsuit is one of a slew of cases brought by about 50 women against the actor, best known for playing the father in the 1980s television hit The Cosby Show.

US District Judge Mark Mastroianni wrote on Thursday that accuser Katherine Mae McKee had not demonstrated that Cosby defamed her simply by denying her claims, made in an interview with the New York Daily News.