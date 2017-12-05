Core elements of Trump’s National Security Strategy approved

President Trump has approved of a national security strategy and has the support of key Cabinet secretaries, Axios reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the new strategy will be centred on new technological threats, homeland security and economic competition in regards to national security.

It will lay out the path for how the administration will handle various choices about foreign policy and national security, Axios said.

Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense, and CIA Director back the strategy, which will come under evaluation by the Cabinet this week in its meeting.

The report on the strategy comes as Trump continues to grapple with North Korea’s nuclear aggression and amid the ongoing investigations into Russia’s efforts to meddle in the United States election.

Two aides to national security adviser H.R. McMaster worked with him on putting together the strategy, the report said.

Axios reports sources have said the document is “realistic” and “hard-nosed,” adding that it is not as idealistic as previous strategies.