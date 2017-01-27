“If Patrialis is dismissed, the president must ensure that the vacancy is filled,” he added.

Arief said his side would not interfere with the president’s choice of the person to replace Patrialis.

“On the replacement, it depends on each respective institution. We cannot interfere with such business; it is the internal business of the proposing institution,” Arief said.

Nevertheless, Arief expressed his hope that Jokowi would have a replacement ready if Patrialis is dismissed, because the court has a heavy case load.

“We are looking at the developments of various judicial reviews, added with the upcoming regional election. If he is sacked, it becomes an urgent matter for the institution that proposes his replacement,” Arief said.

Patrialis is currently still being questioned at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta. Investigators have also searched his home in Jatinegara, East Jakarta.