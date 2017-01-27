Constitutional Court chairman Arief Hidayat has urged President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to prepare a replacement for Judges Patrialis Akbar, who was arrested by the national antigraft agency in a sting operation on Wednesday (25/01).
Patrialis will be discharged from his position if found guilty on corruption allegations related to a legal dispute in the Constitutional Court.
“The court is comprised of nine judges, three from the government, three from the House of Representatives and three from the Supreme Court. It happens that Patrialis [is a judge] from the government,” Arief said at a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday afternoon.
“If Patrialis is dismissed, the president must ensure that the vacancy is filled,” he added.
Arief said his side would not interfere with the president’s choice of the person to replace Patrialis.
“On the replacement, it depends on each respective institution. We cannot interfere with such business; it is the internal business of the proposing institution,” Arief said.
Nevertheless, Arief expressed his hope that Jokowi would have a replacement ready if Patrialis is dismissed, because the court has a heavy case load.
“We are looking at the developments of various judicial reviews, added with the upcoming regional election. If he is sacked, it becomes an urgent matter for the institution that proposes his replacement,” Arief said.
Patrialis is currently still being questioned at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta. Investigators have also searched his home in Jatinegara, East Jakarta.