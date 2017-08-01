China’s military is “confident, capable and fully prepared” to protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the state-run China Daily on Tuesday (01/08) quoted Defense Minister Chang Wanquan as saying in reference to Taiwan.

Despite decades of growing trade across the Taiwan Strait, China has never renounced the use of force, if needed, to gain control of Taiwan, which it considers a breakaway province.

Democratic, self-governed Taiwan has shown no interest in being run by Communist-ruled China.