China will establish a new special economic zone in the heavily polluted province of Hebei in order to promote integration with the neighboring cities of Beijing and Tianjin, the government announced on Saturday (01/04).

The Xiongan New Area will be of the same national significance as the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, which helped kickstart China’s economic reforms in 1980, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing a circular released by the Chinese cabinet.

The zone is located around 100 km southwest of Beijing, close to the Hebei provincial capital of Shijiazhuang, and will house some of Beijing’s relocated “non-capital functions”. It is currently 100 square kilometers in area but will eventually be expanded to 2,000 square kilometers.